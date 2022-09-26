Letter Ordering VCs To Reopen Universities

PHOTOS: Letter Ordering VCs To Reopen Varsities

The Federal Government through the National Universities Commission has ordered vice-chancellors to re-open schools and allow students resume lectures.



https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1574366101865046027?t=qnLa4Afqp3-oT1wAIFF3Dw&s=08

All Pro-Chancellors & Chairmen of Council

All Vice-Chancellors

Federal Universities

RE: FORWARDING OF COURT JUDGEMENT AND ENFORCEMENT OF ORDER BY THE NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL COURT OF NIGERIA (NICN) IN SUIT NO: NICN/ABJ/270/2022

Please find attached. self-explanatory letter Ref. FME/LU/HQ/S/1094.22. 1’29. dated 23rd September 2022 and the Enrolment Order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) on the above referenced Suit as directly by the Honourable Minister of Education.

Please accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s highest regards always.

