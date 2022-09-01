Liverpool Vs Newcastle United 2 – 1 – (Full Time)

Liverpool only picked up two points from their first three matches of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, drawing their opening two fixtures against Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing at Manchester United.

The 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford led to a lot of questions surrounding the club’s ability to challenge for the Premier League title this season, but they responded in spectacular fashion on Saturday, recording a 9-0 victory over Scott Parker’s Bournemouth side at Anfield.

Liverpool must now build on the nine-goal success when they welcome Newcastle, while Jurgen Klopp’s side have the small matter of a trip to Goodison Park at the weekend to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds will then begin their Champions League campaign against Napoli on September 7, and it will be fascinating to see how the next few weeks unfold for the club, as they are allegedly looking to bring in a new midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool did a Premier League double over Newcastle last term, including a 3-1 success at Anfield, while they have not lost to the Magpies in England’s top flight since December 2015.

Preview: Liverpool vs. Newcastle – prediction, team news, lineups

Newcastle’s stunning form in the second half of last season, coupled with their vast wealth, which has allowed them to make some impressive summer signings, has led to claims that the team could be potential challengers for a top-seven finish this term.

The Magpies opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest before playing out draws with Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City in their next two matches.

Eddie Howe’s side were then in EFL Cup action on August 24, progressing to the next round of the competition courtesy of a 2-1 victory away to Tranmere Rovers.

Newcastle were on the verge of suffering their first defeat of the season against Wolves on Sunday, but they managed to level the scores in the final minute through Allan Saint-Maximin, with a total of six points leaving them in seventh position in the table.

The Magpies are set to include club-record signing Alexander Isak in their squad for this match, with the Sweden international recently completing a move to St James’ Park from Real Sociedad.

Liverpool will again be missing Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay and Naby Keita for the clash with Newcastle.

Darwin Nunez is also still suspended, while the fixture is likely to come too soon for Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara, although both players are now closing in on returns.

Harvey Elliott was substituted as a precaution against Bournemouth, so the midfielder will be available to start, and it would not be a surprise to see Klopp name an unchanged side against the Magpies here.

As for Newcastle, Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and Saint-Maximin are all major doubts, with the trio unlikely to be available for selection.

Isak is in line to make his debut, although the Swede is expected to start on the bench, with Chris Wood set to lead the away side’s attack at Anfield.

Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are also definitely out for the Magpies, meaning that Howe will be missing a number of first-team players for the contest.

Sean Longstaff is likely to continue in midfield alongside Joe Willock and Joelinton, while Ryan Fraser is in line to replace Saint-Maximin, should the Frenchman miss out on the match.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Fraser

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

Newcastle are one of five unbeaten sides in the Premier League this season, and the Magpies are seemingly in line for an impressive campaign. Liverpool’s confidence will have grown with their huge win over Bournemouth last time out, though, and we are backing the Reds to put another three points on the board here.

