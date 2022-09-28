Local Govt Vice Chairmen Conclude Abuja Conference, Hail Buhari, Governors (Photos)

Local Govt Vice Chairmen Conclude Abuja Conference, Appreciate Buhari, Governors For Support

Local government vice chairmen under the auspices of Association of Local Governments Vice Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC) have concluded their 3-day conference in Abuja, the nation’s capital with award of excellence on deserving individuals for their roles in the development of the country.

The 5th annual national conference brought together all Vice Chairmen of the Local Government Areas from across the country, political, religious and traditional leaders as well as stakeholders in the local government system.

Addressing the high profile men and women at the event, the National Chairman, Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria and Executive Vice Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State, Aarebinrin Hon. Princess Folashade Olabanji-Oba, who headed the 2022 Central Planning/ Working Committee of the conference expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, governors for their support in making the local government administration more effective.

She said, “With a heart full of joy, I wish to use this medium to appreciate our leaders, the Chairmen of the Local Councils across Nigeria, our various State Governors, and President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the conducive environment for us to contribute our quota towards the development of the country”.

The event was segmented into two sessions — morning for the conference and evening for the award. The conference had as the theme, “The Role of Local Government Administration in Delivering Good Governance in Nigeria”.

Speaking further, the ALGOVC chairman noted that the local government is a critical tier of government in advancing development to the grass-root.

She said, “The roles of local government administrators cannot be overemphasized, taking cognizance of our closeness to the grassroot as we provide a bridge between our local communities and the state government.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to thank our traditional rulers including, including first class chiefs who are the custodians of our culture for fostering a harmonious relationship with the local government administration at their domains.

“That is why we have extended invitations to some of them to be part of this great gathering. The local council appreciates the traditional rulers who have also been helpful at the time of needs on issues of land dispute in our communities”.

Among those honoured at the conference which took place at NICON Luxury hotel include, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Most Distinguished Senator Tokunbo Mikhail Abiru and Most Distinguished Senator Aliyu Sabi,

Others are, Senators representing FCT, Philip Aduda, National Women Leader of APC, Her Excellency Dr. Betta Edu, APC Lagos State Women Leader, Hon. Jumoke Okoye-Thomas and Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Idris Wase, Alhaji (Hon) Oyinlomo Danmole, Barr Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, Barr Aishat Galadima Gana, Engr Sani Turaki, and Hon Bala Chamo.

Top Royal Fathers, including the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Aminu Ado Bayero, His Royal Highness Uche Egeti, and His Royal Majesty Oba Omogbolahan Abisogun II, the Oniru of Iru and others were also present.

