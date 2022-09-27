Loko-Oweto Road Construction Nears Completion (Video, Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n8Wmisor0c

The saying that time is money is true for anyone who travels the Loko-Oweto road where the construction of a new bridge across the Benue River has shortened the journey from Abuja or Nassarawa to Benue State by three hours, saving motorists extra fuel costs, with more time to spare for productive enterprises.

The construction of the Loko-Oweto road is indeed a big relief for motorists travelling to Otukpo and other eastern and southern parts of the country from Abuja or Keffi and its environs.

Using this route, the people of Benue South Senatorial district travelling from Abuja will no longer have to pass through Lafia to Makurdi or through the longer route of Lokoja-Ejule road to Otukpa before getting to their destination.

Now, they journey through Keffi and from Loko in Nasarawa State cross to Oweto on the other side of the Benue River and onward to Ugbokpo, Adoka, Ogobia and Otukpo, thereby cutting off 103 kilometres from the journey from Abuja to Otukpo.

With this new route, the six-hour journey from Abuja to the heart of Benue is reduced by half to just over three hours.

The Loko-Oweto bridge, a Sukuk Bond-funded project that straddles the Benue River is now 100% completed, while the 74-kilometre stretch of the road, first awarded in 2006 under President Obasanjo, is nearing completion.

Already, the new road has been a boon to travellers as well as the communities lying on its path. Residents of communities in Loko who spoke with Idoma TELEVISION affirmed that business activities have become brisk since the bridge was completed.

The significance of this road cannot be overemphasized. While indeed the Loko-Oweto bridge linked Nasarawa and Benue states, it is also an important link between the North and South of Nigeria as it offers a passage from the Middle Belt to the South East and South South.



