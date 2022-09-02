Los Angeles Police Officers Help Woman Deliver Baby At Gas Station (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dY9WWEQ0E0

Los Angeles Police Department officers jumped into action when a woman went into labour at a gas station in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

The two officers rushed to the woman’s aid when they saw her already in the process of giving birth early on Wednesday, August 31.

Footage released shows the mother screaming in pain near the ice machine feet away from the gas station convenience store entrance.

“Are you having a baby,” Officer Juan Sierra asked the woman. “Yes, she is, oh my God.”

The cops quickly rush to help pull the baby out, while the mother’s panting can be heard in the video.

“Come on baby, breathe, breathe, breathe,” Officer Sierra said on the bodycam footage.

The officers pull the newborn out and it takes a moment before the baby cries out.

One of the cops hears the noise and says, “The baby is born.”

According to FOX, the woman and baby were transported to a local hospital.

“It happened so fast,” LAPD Officer Juan Sierra told ABC 7.

“Knowing that I was able to contribute in bringing a life to this world — I mean that alone is incomparable,” Sierra told ABC.

