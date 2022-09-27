Lost My Job Today, After Few Months Of Employment

I feel weak, terrible and hopeless. I lost my job today due to management change of system, I never saw it coming, in fact it came as a shock to me. Am just confused on what to do next, I have huge responsibility ahead of me, even now, I have to find something doing or else negative thought and depression will kill me faster than gunshots. I can’t cry out physically but inside I feel pain as if a knife as pierce my heart, my self esteem is weak, my life is heading on a rock, I don’t bet, never drink nor womanize, I just want a better life for myself, but it seems better life might never be achieved while still leaving with joblessness and failure status.

Help me nairalander, I don’t know what might become of me in the next few days or weeks.

Share this: Print