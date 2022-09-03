Battle For Rivers: Magnus Abe Becomes Rivers State Favorite Ahead Of Governorship Elections As PDP Crumbles

The race for the Rivers State Government House, also known as the Brick House, has taken on new dimensions as the SDP governorship candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, also known as SMA, has taken fresh lead in the Governorship race as a result of recent developments.

Due to the political crisis in the PDP and the lack of confidence in the APC leadership in the State, Magnus Abe, the incumbent senator for Rivers South East constituency, is currently making significant gains in Rivers.

According to verified reports that have reached our news desk, the majority of Rivers residents believe that SMA, who is unquestionably the most prepared and well-liked candidate among the three main parties vying for the governorship of Rivers State, may be headed for an easy ride to the Brick House.

SMA has the best prerequisite among the SDP, PDP, and APC, according to recent opinion polls conducted across Rivers’ three senatorial districts. They assert that PDP candidate, Siminialayi Fubara has a history of running conflicts with the EFCC while APC candidate,Tonye Cole is a stranger to Rivers residents.

The Rivers Coalition For Good Governance And Sustainability,RCGGS, a formidable organization in Rivers State and the South South, led by Douglas Afiesimama, recently held a press conference to discuss why they favor Abe over the two major parties in the state.

They argue that Abe is miles ahead of the competition due to his background as a former House of Assembly member, former Commissioner for Information, former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, and current Senator.

A Diaspora group backing Abe claims Tonye Cole is a total stranger who cannot be trusted with state governance and a well-known stooge of Rotimi Amaechi, whom they believe is not acting in the best interests of the state; they also assert that thePDP candidate Siminialayi Fubara is not even an option.

They genuinely think SMA is the most deserving candidate for governor in 2023 because he possesses the necessary qualifications and has never been found wanting in previous political positions.

Meanwhile, we have it on good authority that the PDP in Rivers State is on the verge of collapsing due to the lingering crisis between Nyesom Wike and the PDP NWC and its presidential flagbearer; word on the street is that Wike may quietly work for Abe’s victory due to a variety of factors.

Let’s cross our fingers and wait to see how everything plays out in the upcoming weeks. We’ll keep you updated as things develop.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah reporting live from Rivers State.

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/battle-for-rivers-magnus-abe-becomes-rivers-state-favorite-ahead-of-governorship-elections-as-pdp-crumbles/

Copyright protected.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related