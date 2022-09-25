The major highway between Maiduguri to Damboa has been closed as troops of Operation Hadin Kai engage Boko Haram members in a fierce shootout.

DAILY POST gathered that suspected members of Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, Boko Haram terrorists group, ambushed troops of Operation Hadin Kai escorting commercial vehicles from Maiduguri to Damboa in Falouja village in Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

A local source, who escaped the attack told Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad that the ambush which triggered a heavy exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and the soldiers, forced the passengers in the convoy to scamper for safety.

The security source disclosed that the terrorists attacked the troops with a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), before following it with a rapid gunfire.

The sources said that one soldier was killed after sustaining bullet wounds, while three others injured were evacuated to Damboa hospital for treatment.

“Despite the attack by the insurgents, the troops were able to safeguard all the passengers to their safe destination,” he said.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/24/maiduguri-damboa-road-shut-as-troops-engage-boko-haram-in-fierce-shootout/

