A Middle-Aged Man coughed to death in Akure, the Ondo capital, on Thursday.

The commuter vomited blood while coughing as he waited for a taxi.

The citizen gave up the ghost before first aid could get to him, NAN reports.

Eyewitnesses said items found on the deceased included drugs suspected to have been bought at a hospital.

The incident was reported to the police and the body moved to a mortuary.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the death.

“The young man has been identified. Efforts are on to get his family members”, the spokesperson said.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/01/man-coughs-to-death-in-akure-while-waiting-for-taxi/

