Man Proposes To His Girlfriend, Then Asks Her To Say ‘Thank You’ (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QwPGl8eKEx0

A man proposed to his girlfriend by passing her a ring and telling her to wear it before asking her to thank him for proposing, IGBERETV reports.

In a viral video, the man is seen producing the ring before telling the woman that he won’t kneel because that’s how African men propose.

“Oya carry, take,” he said as he gave her the ring.

“Put it on your finger,” he instructed after the woman collected the ring and she obeyed.

The man added: “It’s not easy to engage somebody.

“There’s no point kneeling down. That is the way we African men engage people.”

He then told her to exclaim and thank him.

“Say wow,” he told her after she wore the ring.

After she responded, he told her to say “thank you.”

“Thank you sir,” she replied.

He told her again to thank him and she did.

https://igberetvnews.com/1428212/man-proposes-girlfriend-asks-say-thank-photo-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related