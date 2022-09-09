Man Robbed At Gunpoint On Osborne Road, Ikoyi; Bleeds (Video)

Media Personality, Jimi Disu shared a video of a bleeding man robbed at gunpoint on Osborne road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Watch video below:

https://twitter.com/jimidisu/status/1568297849171095552

