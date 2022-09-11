Man Shares Massive Transformation After 2 Years Of Quitting His Drug Addiction (Pics)

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to share his amazing transformation photos, two years after he stopped being a crystal meth ‘meth’ addict.

@BadboiNelson said he “turned to drugs for comfort after being brutally heartbroken” by his ex.

Revealing that it was a devastating experience, he urged people to stay away from drugs. He tweeted;

Hi everyone. 2 years ago today, I made that decision to STOP DRUGS!. Before then, I was a chronic CRYSTAL METH addict who turned to drugs for comfort after being brutally heartbroken by my EX. It was such a devastating experience for me..

I don’t know how to make a twitter thread, but I guess the above pictures is enough to tell y’all to stay away from drugs.

https://twitter.com/BadboiNelson/status/1568654621824143361?t=_0jtemyZ-_HgoUIrZnLlyg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related