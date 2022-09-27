Man Shares Message He Received From His House Cleaner Who Was Asking Him Out

A Nigerian man has shared a screenshot of a message from his house cleaner who asked him out.

In the message, the cleaner expressed her love for him and further added that she needs him in her life.

@Otunbatoba who described this as his craziest experience in a longtime, recounted how he’s been nice to his cleaner who is a widow with two children.

The Twitter user who regretted being nice to the cleaner, stated that he now needs a wife so his cleaner will know that there is a “madam” in the house.

He tweeted;

My craziest experience in a longtime. Earlier today, I got this text from my house cleaner who happened to be a widow with 2 children and should be in her 40s. I was and still am confused, I thought I was helping her by

1. providing her with the job

2. Paying her extra

3. Not complaining when foodstuff, fruits, & drinks go less in the kitchen after cleaning, & in most cases, she asks if she can take it, especially for products that are about to expire.

4. Solving her minor problems like adding to kids Sch. Fee or extra cash during the festivals I guess na me fckv up.

Being nice can be stupid in most cases.

At this point, I agree that I need a wife. at least my next cleaner will know that madam is in the house.



