The Chairman, Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, has unveiled the new uniform for his members.

In trending photos, MC Oluomo and some of his members wore the new uniform which comes with a jacket and the inscription ‘LASPG’.

Credit: Instagram | Alimosho tv

