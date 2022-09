Members of the Lagos State Park and Garage Management ( formerly part of NURTW) are seen at the unveiling of their new uniform, singing and showering praises on their leader MC Oluomo.

The lyrics of the song says, “they have succeeded easily and without stress”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-O1Ne2V8g1E

