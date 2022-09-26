Meet BBNaija Season 7 Finalists: ChiChi, Phyna, Daniella, Adekunle, Bella, Bryann

Big Brother Naija’s finalists for this season have been confirmed, NaijaCover Reports.

During Sunday’s live eviction show, Groovy, Sheggz, and Hermes were evicted.

This represented a break-up of some of the love interests on the show, as Groovy left Phyna behind and Sheggz was separated from Bella.

Allysyn was evicted last week, breaking off from Hermes.

The finalists on the show are now: Chi Chi, Phyna, Bella, Bryann, Adekunle, and Daniella.

Rachel and Chizzy will remain in the house for the final week as riders.

Next Sunday, the winner of this season will be crowned, with a grand prize of N100million up for grabs.

