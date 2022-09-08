Meet Miss Nollywood 2022, Karina Simon Poripo (Photos)

Miss Nollywood international Karina Simon Poripo set to flags off second phase of pet project on Teenage outreach

The Current Miss Nollywood international Karina Simon Poripo preparing for the second phase of her pet project in yenagoa Bayelsa State and arrangements have been concluded as she expects over 300 students and mother’s in Attendance.

Queen Karina in her first three months in office embarked on skill program where she trailed over fifty (50) young persons in different areas of interest and the Miss Nollywood beauty pageant Organization was impressed with her extra ordinary performances as the reigning Queen.

The second phase of her pet projects is designed for teenagers and mother’s, tagged ‘Teenage outreach with Queen Karina Simon Poripo’.

The Management of Miss Nollywood Beauty Pageant posted this on there verified Facebook page with the flyer on it.

ACCORDING TO QUEEN KARINA SIMON PORIPO:

We all can agree that teenagers aren’t getting the right amount of preparation for adult life, left to grow under denial and exclusions from some basic life’s facts. I know I speak for a lot of our adult today who are still wearing the rags of shame from a previous sexual harassment or something that with a better sex education from teenage days wouldn’t have happened.

That’s why I will love to use my position as Miss Nollywood international and advocate for more teenage sex education in school curriculums and within the arms-reach of mothers raising teenagers, If this proper understanding is made to form the world view of our teenagers today, we will be saving a great number of great leaders tomorrow. Taking time to educate our young ones early the dangers of sexual harassment and abuse doesn’t have to be something to be ashamed about. Enlightening them on safe-care only promote our collective national hygiene. So how are you going to help me achieve this feat? I seek your support in any from, donations, sponsorship, support through physical presence as resources person’s or printing our messages on educational items. We are open to financial contributions and all forms of support.

Since becoming Miss Nollywood international 2022, my desire was to advocate for the social welfare of the young ones and the safety of our teenagers going into adult life unarmed with the necessary tools to be the best versions of themselves.

My name is QUEEN Karina Poripo Miss Nollywood international 2022



