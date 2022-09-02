Meet Nollywood Child Actor, David Akpakwu

Kid Actor, David Akpakwu Making Waves In Nollywood

Nollywood is reputed to have produced star actors, from teenage to adulthood. Uchemba Williams and some others readily come to mind in this regard.

Coming with a blazing fire to replace the old generation of actors who will soon take the back seat is the 13-year-old King David Akpakwu.

Born on the 29th of June 2009, he began his acting career at the age of 9 in a diabetes awareness movie, 48 hours.

He has since then featured in a number of other movies, including My Grandfather’s wife, Motley Monster, The Johnson’s, Animation movie and the African Magic series Riona.

His latest job, Man Pikin features a lot of other high-ranking actors, including Uche Odoputa.

He display unusual skills in role interpretation and always ready to deliver in a short notice.

Man Pikin is a 26-part series was produced to share an average Nigerian daily struggle. It premiered on ROK on the 12th of December, 2021.

It is the story of a man’s daily struggles with raising his kids after his wife’s passing.

“This is one of many to come. In September 2019 we cranked on the content machinery we had been working on for a year and hit the set to deliver the first product off our production line, season one of Man Pikin, a family comedy series.

“Man Pikin is my nod to Fuji House of Commotion, Nigeria’s longest-running and highly popular family comedy series I was privileged to direct for five years” says the director, Chris Ihidero.

King David Akpakwu sees Ramsey Nouah and Tyler Perry as role moles. He also enjoys modeling and loves football. He is being managed by Abuja veteran show buster Clinton Nwosu.

The young actor has also been nominated for an award scheduled to take place in Abuja November.

His lovely dad, Consul Emmanuel Akpakwu is the current Honorary Consul of the Philippines in Lagos, Nigeria an outstanding philanthropist and a good governance advocate. He has own several awards as a humanitarian..

