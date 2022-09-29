Mikel Obi’s Retirement: UEFA, Chelsea & Terry Lead Tributes For Nigerian Legend

Footballers from across the globe have paid tribute to John Obi Mikel after he announced his retirement.

Mikel announced retirement aged 35

Many have paid tribute ex-midfielder

UCL, UEL and Premier League winner

Obi Mikel brought his renowned football career to a close on Tuesday and some of the biggest names in football have paid tribute to the former Nigeria captain.

The 35-year-old retires as one of Africa’s most decorated footballers, having won the Uefa Champions League, Europa League, Premier League and the Africa Cup of Nations, a feat only bettered by Samuel Eto’o – who is now the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

WHAT NEXT FOR OBI MIKEL? He suggested he could remain involved in football, writing: “This is not goodbye, it’s the start of another journey, another chapter of my life.”



