Military Nabs Boko Haram Informant In Asokoro, Combs Abuja Highbrow Areas

Tactical surveillance troops of the Nigerian military have arrested a Boko Haram informant, Mamuda Usman popularly known as Bado in Asokoro, a highbrow area in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The informant, according to the Military High Command, run errands for a suspected high-profiled Boko Haram Commander in Kaduna, who is on the wanted list of security agencies.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, who disclosed this to journalists at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, also said that the military would not relent in rooting out all collaborators of terrorists in the country.

The disclosure is coming less than 48 hours after the Department of State Service arrested a Kaduna-based based Desert Herald publisher, Tukur Mamu, over alleged N2bn ransom racketeering.

Speaking at the briefing, Danmadami said, ”The tactical surveillance troops arrested a Boko Haram informant named Mamuda Usman (aka Bado) in Asokoro, the Federal Capital Territory.

”It was revealed that the suspect ran errands for a suspected high profiled Boko Haram Terrorist Commander in Kaduna, who is on the tracking list of security agencies.”

He noted that the arrested suspect is in custody for further interrogation, adding that on the same day, troops on clearance operations responded to a distress call on about kidnapping incidents at Changal village in Mangu Local Government Area and Pinau village in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He added, ”Consequently, troops trailed and rescued the kidnapped victims from their abductors while the kidnappers fled on sighting the troops.

”Similarly, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE on patrol, responded swiftly to two separate kidnapping incidents at ChaChangi village in Takun Local Government Area and Rafin Kada village in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

”Consequently, troops embarked on rescue operations and exchanged fire with the bandit and arrested Mr Alex Apera aged 26 years and Mr Umaru Halilu aged 34 years. All arrest and rescued victims were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.”

Also fielding questions from journalists on the arrest of Tukur Mamu, the immediate past Direct of DMO, Maj.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko urged the general public to allow the DSS to carry out its investigation before making comments on the issue.

The military also denied its involvement in the crude oil theft going on in the country, saying those who are involved will be named and shamed any time they are caught in the illegal acts.



https://dailytrust.com/military-nabs-b-haram-informant-in-asokoro-combs-abuja-highbrow-areas

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related