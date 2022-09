https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ateIAzwXtcc

Military Officer Makes His Offenders Recite “State And Capital”, Multiplication Table (Photo, Video)

A military officer has made his offenders to recite “state and capital” and multiplication table as punishment, IGBERETV reports.

While reciting, the offenders made mistakes as they said the capital of Osun state was Maiduguri.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CjFUH3gLqJV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

