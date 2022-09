https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pS6g6p1ibtU

Some Nigerian military paratroopers went airborne today at the Federal Capital Territory , Abuja.

The paratroopers were spotted carrying out a what looks like a training exercise.

Some section of the road were blocked by security operatives to enable the paratroopers land with their parachute.



Source: https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/09/27/nigerian-military-paratroopers-seen-carrying-out-a-training-in-abuja-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related