Miss Ekiti, Bolarinde Roseline Wins Beauty Of Africa International Pageant 2022 (Pix)

Miss Bolarinde Roseline, representing Ekiti state has emerged the winner, The Beauty of Africa International Pageant (Baip) 2022.

Roseline, 27, beat 12 other contestants to win the highly prestigious Crown in Africa at the 15th edition of the cultural Pageant held on Friday, 9th September at the Ladi kwali hall, Sheraton hotel, Abuja, Nigeria.

Other winners who emerged at the Pageant includes, Queen Johnson Rosemary; Baip 1st runner-up, Queen Peace Adoga ; Baip 2nd runner-up; Queen Okoroafor Chinaza; Baip 3rd runner-up, Queen Atibaka Onajite, Baip 4th Runner-up and Queen Yusuf Zuleihat; Baip 5th runner-up.

The new Queens will be placed to represent Nigeria at various International Pageants some of which include Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Tourism International, Miss Teen International and Miss Multinationals respectively.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the Pageant, the President of BAIP, Mr Daniel Opuene commend the attitude of the new winners and place on record that the Pageant will continue to be all-inclusive and promote women with the identity that resonate with the slogan of the Pageant “Value all women”.

“I am overwhelmed with joy and gladness for the massive turnout and support that led to the success of the Pageant. As an International Pageant, we place much interest on the rich production of the Pageant while keeping an eye on the contestants to ensure they all deliver an impressive performance.

“We believe the Judge’s selections align with the objectives of the Pageant which is to crown the best candidate without any prejudice, and in formation with our slogan ” Value all women”. We will continue to guide and followup on their reign to ensure they contribute positively in the society and deliver on all fronts”, he said.



