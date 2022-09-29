Mr. Ibu Joins Labour Party, Supports Peter Obi (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZRdApbD_lQ
Mr. Ibu Joins Labour Party 11 Months After Endorsing Tinubu For President (Photos, Video)
Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor (a.k.a. Mr. Ibu) has declared support for Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, IGBERETV reports.
11 months after joining a group of film makers to endorse the presidential candidate of the ruling party APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Ibu made U-turn as he joined Labour Party’s campaign in Jos, yesterday.
https://igberetvnews.com/1429444/mr-ibu-joins-labour-party-11-months-endorsing-tinubu-president-photos-video/