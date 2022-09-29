Mr. Ibu Joins Labour Party, Supports Peter Obi (Video, Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZRdApbD_lQ

Mr. Ibu Joins Labour Party 11 Months After Endorsing Tinubu For President (Photos, Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor (a.k.a. Mr. Ibu) has declared support for Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, IGBERETV reports.

11 months after joining a group of film makers to endorse the presidential candidate of the ruling party APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Ibu made U-turn as he joined Labour Party’s campaign in Jos, yesterday.

https://igberetvnews.com/1429444/mr-ibu-joins-labour-party-11-months-endorsing-tinubu-president-photos-video/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: