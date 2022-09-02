‘My 2 Children Are Being Trained In Hotel!! I Need Advice’

My kids are being trained in an hotel.. Their mum works in an hotel and he takes the kids there to sleep, then he dress them up from their to school…

The kids went for holiday with my mom and you can’t believe a 6 yrs old already knows how to loose a door key with a knife…

She doesn’t have time for the kids and I, though am not really financially stable, I can still cater for them…

I need advice how I can take care of 2kids age 6 and 4, a boy and a girl…

I go out to work around 8 and come back around 6:30pm but I can always close around 6 cos it is my business…

For single fathers taking care of their kids, I need tips pls… Sometimes, they not staying with me and knowing the condition those kids are breaks my heart… I stay in a 2bedroom apartment with every amenities intact….

Pls help a brother…. I love my kids…. I and their mom have irreconcilable diffs…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related