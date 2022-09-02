‘My Colleague’s Husband Stresses His Wife Daily’

Pls pardon my grammar.

Please men have mercies for your wives. My colleague’s husband doesn’t eat frozen foods, meaning she cooks every day for him. She closes from work by 5 and gets home before 7, she goes to market everyday to cook soup for the husband.

I really do feel for her, to the extent the man threatening her to resign so she can take care of him (He earns below 50k and she earns much more).

She says when a soup/stew/ other meals reaches 24 hours the husband cannot eat them again.

I feel for her seeing her in the morning at work looking stress out

