‘My Dad Died Because He Slept With A Married Woman’

My dad was promiscuous due to his high sex drive. He wasn’t too handsome but could attract women. He once survived thunder that was planned against him in the shrine because of affairs with married women. He sleeps around with married women in the neighbourhoods. Portraying my dad as an unbridled libertine is an undisputed reality.

Shortly before he accepted Jesus Christ, he was inflicted with strange disease that MDs couldn’t diagnose which led to his death many years later.

We were in the hospital and i was watching movie, something kept telling me to look at my dad, when i turned he was awake and was looking at me. He snapped at me to come, when i came he told me (his last words) about the mystry behind my birth. He told me about my political ambition and blessed me. He then warned me not to sleep with people’s wives. “Don’t sleep with a married woman or a widow”, he said. My spirit began to feel my dad was going. I started shedding tears.

Typing…

Share this: Print