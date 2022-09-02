‘My Experience Dating & Living With Older Woman’

I date a girl who’s more older than me in age of 5 years gap and also a water child, from Anambra tribe, she’s 36 years…

In my experience, living with older women will exposed their true characters towards you, cos they’re controller, manipulative, have higher pride, higher arrogance, jealousy, impatience and egos.

A day will also come they will tell you “I’m not your mate” I’m older than you… All the love they have been showing is blind love and only want sex all the time…

You can never find peace dating an older woman, especially those with high numbers of age gap.

