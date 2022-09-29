“My Experience With Women After I Travelled”

I travelled for a few weeks and have been in the East since then.

I intentionally stopped calling or chatting all my girls.

I wanted to rate their level of interest in whatever relationship/ situationships we have.

Note: I left them to initiate the chats or calls themselves.

MY FINDINGS

80% of relationships/ friendships with women will die once the guy stops calling.

Many called in the first week.

One called till 4th week and hasn’t called for 16 days now. She used to visit me weekly before.

Only one still kept in touch till date.

She billed me too but I avoided it to access her reaction. She kept her cool.

I have planned to reward her upon my return.

ASIDE: This reminds me of a girl I met at BRT going to Ikeja. She works at Computer villa.

I took her number. We chatted once in a while and I have sent her data and airtime on few occasions.

I intentionally stopped contacting her and she never did. I deleted her number 2 months after.

I suspect this might be happening because I don’t reveal my identity to them because I always want things to flow organically and also to avoid raising high expectations of me.

