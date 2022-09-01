‘My Female Friend Is Suffering From Pelvic Inflammatory Diseases!’

Please house, I need the advice of all medical personnel in the house and any help I could get. I have a friend that is battling with pelvic inflammatory disease.

According to her, she got to know in year 2020 and she’s treated it countless time since she discovered but the infection keeps coming back.

After recent treatment again, she couldn’t sleep yesterday due to a pain in her stomach (she felt like her abdomen is going to cut) and when she seek medical advice, she was told that its due to the infection.

Please, how can this infection be treated once and for all? What does she have to do? She’s been to two hospitals already.

