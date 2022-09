Omo we busted village yesterday, we are in my grandmas place.

After lunch, i was shocked when my grandma told my dad to go outside and buy recharge card for her.

See man wey dey form hard man for house

Dem dey send to go buy recharge card

I couldn’t help but hold my laughter when my dad went out to buy recharge card

E really shock me, my dad is a Big man ohh

As well respected thats why im wondering why his mother (my grandma) still send him on errands

