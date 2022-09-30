‘My Perfect Concoction Rice Recipe: You Will Finish The Whole Pot’ (Photos, Video)

Ingredients:

Rice

Palm oil

2 tomatoes (optional)

Paprika peppers (Shombo)

Bell Peppers (Tatashe)

Iru (Locust bean)

Crayfish

Onions

Kpomo

Dry fish

Scent leaves

Seasoning

Salt to taste

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ROhc3av3lE

STEPS:

First, parboil the rice. Once it boils, wash out quickly with cold water.

In a dry pot on heat, add in palm oil.

Add in chopped onions, fry for a minute.

Add in Iru, fry for another minute.

Add in the blended tatashe, tomatoes and peppers, fry for 5 minutes till its dry.

Add in crayfish, seasoning and salt.

Add in the washed kpomo and dry fish, cook for 5 minutes.

Add in a little water.

Add the parboiled rice and top the water to be the same level with the rice.

Cover and cook till the water is almost dry.

Add in scent leaves, stir and cover to cook for 2 minutes.

Serve and enjoy your meal.

