‘My Tour Around The Washington Monument In The US’ (Pictures)

My Landmark Visit To The Washington Monument, in the United States of America.

This Historic MONUMENT hosts a lot of dignitaries & tourists from all over the world. In Fact, it’s an International Treasure that can’t be toiled with.

HOTELS, Events centres, & Gardens around this eye-catching edifice benefit from the proximity they share with this edifice.

It is an obelisk shaped stony structure erected within the heart of Washington D. C. in commemoration of the First President of the United States, George Washington.

It’s roughly 555feet.

Its construction started on July 4th,1884, and was opened to the members of the public on October 9th,1888

1st & 2nd pix…

Walkway leading to the monument!

3rd pix….Madam controlling Traffic!

Cc

Just wise

DisGuy

