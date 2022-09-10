N-Power Beneficiaries And Their Kids Protest Against Non Payment Of Stipends

Some frustrated Npower beneficiaries and their children were seen protesting against non payment of July, August stipends and backlogs for previous months. They also appeal to the Federal Government and honourable minister Sadiya Umar Farouq for the extension of the program to at least two years like that of preceding batches A and B.

In the past one year, this laudable scheme has been riddled with epileptic payment system. Aside this, many are of the opinion that it is unfair for Batch C beneficiaries to spend just one year instead of two years even without the promise of electronic gadgets and N-exit loan enjoyed by previous batches.

https://www.facebook.com/gettokidsandfood/videos/1130884177522560/?sfnsn=scwspwa&extid=a

