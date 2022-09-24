Nancy Isime Carries Daniel Etim Effiong On Her Back On Set (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has set tongues wagging on social media after she released photos of her giving another actor Daniel Etim Effiong a ride on her back.

Isime took to her Instagram page on Friday night to upload the photos of her giving a piggyback ride to a fellow male actor, displaying her strength.

The incident appeared to have taken place after a movie set in which Effiong played to role of a DSS officer.

He was wearing DSS bulletproof vest vest when the actress took him to the cleaner and lifted him on her back.

Isime wrote: “Always a pleasure filming with @etimeffiong #SetLife“

The photos has elicited reactions on social media, with some describing the actress as a strong woman.

It was Effiong who first reacted to the photos, saying, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Nanslayyyyyy!!! #strongblackwoman ����������.”

The duo having fun

According to Jemima Osunde, “meinssssssssss, you will carry me with one finger �����.”

An Instagram user by the name be_adikwu wrote: “Omo this babe is strong oh!���.”

Another user, gela-gold added: “na man you carry like toddler abi na eye dey pain me���❤️❤️❤️.”

Mayschills wrote: “Another Bangerrrr loadingggg ���.”

Isime, born on 17 December, 1991, is a Nigerian actress, model, and media personality.

She began a career as an actress in the TV series Echoes in 2011. She is also a television presenter, known for presenting gossip show The Squeeze, technology show What’s Hot, and backstage segments of MTN Project Fame season 7.

In 2016 she replaced Toke Makinwa as the presenter of the popular show Trending on HipTV. She co-hosted the 2019 edition of The Headies award with Reminisce.

She is also the presenter of The Voice Nigeria 2021. In 2019, Isime launched her own TV show which she called The Nancy Isime Show. In 2020, she co-hosted The Headies award with Bovi. In 2022, she starred in the Netflix original series Blood Sisters, playing the lead role of Kemi, produced by Ebonylife TV studio which is owned by Mo Abudu.



