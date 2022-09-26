National Grid Collapses, Plunges Country Into Darkness Again

The last one was recorded on June 13, 2022.

NOTICE OF SYSTEM COLLAPSE

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51am today, 26th September,2022. This has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.

Thank you.



Signed:

Emeka Ezeh

Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC

*NOTICE ON SYSTEM COLLAPSE*

*SEPT 26, 2022*

This is to inform our numerous customers that the current power outage being experienced is due to a system collapse at the national grid supplying power to KEDCO and other DisCos.

Though the cause of the collapse as well as the possible restoration timeline is yet to be ascertained, efforts are ongoing to do the needful.

We will keep you updated on the situation while we apologise for any inconveniences this outage may have caused.



Signed:

Ibrahim Sani Shawai

Deputy General Manager

Corporate Communications, KEDCO

26/09/2022

NOTICE OF SYSTEM COLLAPSE

The Management of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) regrets to notify its customers within its franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo of a system collapse which occurred today, 26th September, 2022 at 10:51hrs

As a result of this development, all our feeders are out of supply and this has caused disruption of power supply to our esteemed customers across these coverage areas.

We plead for your kind understanding over the situation and assure that supply will be normalized in due course immediately the system is restored.

Thank You.



BEDC…. committed to serve you better

SIGNED

MANAGEMENT

