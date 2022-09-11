Notorious bandit Boderi Isiya said to be responsible for security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna and abduction of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation has narrowly escaped neutralisation.

But his deadly second in command and several other fighters were gunned down by Army troops in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan made these known in a statement.

He said security agencies informed the Kaduna State Government of the development in an operational feedback.

Aruwan said after painstaking check with credible human intelligence sources, it was confirmed that Boderi and his terror group had a bad day at the hands of the combat-ready troops.

https://thenationonlineng.net/nda-attack-mastermind-escapes-as-troops-gun-down-deputy-others/

