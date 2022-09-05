NDLEA Destroys Farm Of Abuja Woman Who Grows And Sells Cannabis (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2XqKwSBwJo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested an Abuja businesswoman, Onyinye Nwoke, for planting and selling cannabis.



Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, September 4, said the 38-year-old woman was arrested following an intelligence-led raid at her residence, House 56 Aldenco Estate, Galadimawa are of the FCT.



According to Babafemi, operatives uprooted fresh stems of cannabis plants grown at the backyard of the house.



“The uprooted plants weighed 18.4kgs while 800grams of cannabis seeds were also recovered from the house,” the spokesperson added.

