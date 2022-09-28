NDLEA: Falz Faults Burning Of Cocaine Worth N194bn

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has reacted to the burning of 194 billion Naira worth of cocaine by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Last week, the agency reported a large scale drug bust carried out in a warehouse located at Ikorodu, Lagos State.

During the operation, 197 billion naira worth of cocaine, which weighed 1.8tonnes was seized, and the suspected drug barons were also arrested.

In a video shared via the agency’s Twitter page on Tuesday, NDLEA showed the seized drugs being set ablaze.

“VIDEO: NDLEA sets ablaze 1.8 tons of cocaine recovered from a warehouse in Ikorodu area of Lagos today, Tuesday 27th September 2022,” the caption read.

Reacting to the news, lawyer turned rapper, Falz, faulted the agency for burning potential evidence before culprits are arraigned before a court of law.

“This administration must really think that we are daft sha!! What is this lamba (lie) that the NDLEA is giving with this cocaine seizure saga? Dem dey burn evidence?” , He asked.

In a release shared by the agency on Tuesday, it was stated that an order of the Federal High Court in Lagos was obtained for the public destruction of the illegal drugs.

At the site of destruction, NDLEA chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) was represented by the agency’s Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Deputy Commander General of Narcotics Sunday Joseph.

Sunday said out of the 1.8-ton seized, 1, 828 blocks of the cocaine will be crushed and set ablaze while the remnant will be secured for purpose of prosecution of the suspects who were brought to witness the procedure and sign the certificate of destruction.

He further affirmed, “The Agency is proceeding with the prosecution of those arrested in connection with this consignment. On this, the public can rest assured that NDLEA shall pursue the trial to a logical conclusion.”



