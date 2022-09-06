Nigeria As Bastion Of Democracy In West Africa – US VP, Matthew Page Disagrees

“Nigeria is, and must remain, a bastion of democracy in West Africa.” – @VP Harris

Watch the remarks of @VP and Nigerian Vice President @ProfOsinbajo before their meeting at the @WhiteHouse last week.

#ProudPartners

https://twitter.com/USinNigeria/status/1567175419257929735?t=nr9_HbcnCvdlE1U2YByczg&s=19

Nigeria is more a competitive authoritarian state / kleptocracy than a democracy—even a flawed one. Bastion, it is not. I’ll say it again: @USinNigeria & @AsstSecStateAF needs to update its Nigeria policy lexicon to reflect realities “on ground”.

https://twitter.com/MatthewTPage/status/1567183256386150403?t=U62xaVpN6DJHrNrrORloUg&s=08

