Nigeria As Bastion Of Democracy In West Africa – US VP, Matthew Page Disagrees

“Nigeria is, and must remain, a bastion of democracy in West Africa.” – @VP Harris
Watch the remarks of @VP and Nigerian Vice President @ProfOsinbajo before their meeting at the @WhiteHouse last week.
Nigeria is more a competitive authoritarian state / kleptocracy than a democracy—even a flawed one. Bastion, it is not. I’ll say it again: @USinNigeria & @AsstSecStateAF needs to update its Nigeria policy lexicon to reflect realities “on ground”.
