Nigeria Man Jailed In Scotland For Swallowing 1kg Of Cocaine (Picture)

Top crimebusters have warned mules bringing drugs into the country they will be pounced on.

Commander Ian Thomas and detective Gordon Constable said their officers will disrupt organised gangs using airline passengers to smuggle. They spoke out after their joint operation led to the conviction of Nigerian Emeka Ugwu, 44, jailed last month after admitting bringing cocaine worth £28,000 into Scotland.

Thomas said: “This arrest and subsequent prison sentence sends a clear message to all involved in any aspect of organised crime that there are significant consequences to face.”

He is Scottish Branch Commander of the UK-wide National Crime Agency, while DI Constable works for the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland).

DI Constable added: “Emeka Ugwu’s conviction sends out a strong message to those involved in bringing drugs into the country that we are constantly working to identify those involved and intercept them.

“I would urge anyone with concerns about drugs dealing not to stay quiet. We act on every piece of information.”

Ugwu, who had been living in Canada, was caught with the drugs at Glasgow Airport and was caged for 28 months. Paisley Sheriff Court heard the dad had gone from Canada to France, then to Guayana.

He returned to Paris and then headed for Scotland, after swallowing 1.2kg of the class A drug, split into 80 packs.

Source: https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/crime/top-cops-warning-drug-mules-27907016.amp

