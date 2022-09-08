Nigerian Lady Reveals What ASUU Strike Has ‘Done To Her’ (Before & After Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkBhVLDccn8

Nigerian Lady Reveals What ASUU Strike Has ‘Done To Her’ (Before And After Photos)

A Nigerian undergraduate has revealed she has gotten pregnant due to the lingering ASUU strike, IGBERETV reports.

The Academic union has been on strike since February 14, 2022.

A video slide shared on her TikTok handle, showed the lady looking trim before the strike and another slide of her rocking her pregnancy.

