Nigerian Man Deported From Canada For Killing A Parrot

A Nigerian man has reportedly been deported from Canada for killing a Parrot within one month of relocation.

A Twitter user @Dr Olusesan who shared the story claimed the parrot had a GPS tracker but the unlucky man killed it.

“The same thing happened here in Qatar around 2012, One of our country man will just went out at midnight to kill cats to make soup. He has been doing it so long before police get him one night.He was deported too.The funny thing is he was doing good job of around $3k at the time.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related