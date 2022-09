A 35-Year-Old Nigerian Man, Celestine Isele, who died five months after his wedding was laid to rest on Wednesday, September, 28, 2022 in Turkey, NaijaCover Reports.

Celestine and his wife, Gloria, got married in Imo State on April 23, 2022. He returned to Turkey after the wedding and died second week of September.

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0jpnkBAVXFhDsPLdQ3AdT16WYfS1PJdpqC8QtgQrqH2utcHPUYKppBSMSdhu7SGypl&id=100009284832571

