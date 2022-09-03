Nigerian Man Rejects $20M Offer To Allow His Wife Cheat For 1 Week (Photo)

A Nigerian man has stirred massive rxns online follow a recent street interview which he granted.

The interview kicked off and the interviewer asked if he can allow his wife to cheat on him if he was given N8.5b[$20M]

“if your wife offers you N8.5b to cheat on you for 1 week,how will you respond to that?”,the interviewer asked

Without hesitation,the young man immediately rejected the offer stating that he will never accept such an offer.His response has however caused a debate on Social media as netizens shared their thoughts

Jo-diwurtd asked:”is this playing”.what type of playing is this?

Ay-oflagosfit said;”oh i get i can’t accept it but i can collect it nice”

Shelip456 wrote;

“Hmmmmmm if i be man i will accept ooooooo”.

Clefbuster1 remarked;

“see mumu man”.

Domnan_ea said;”omo;make i just read comments sha”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ch-N5qapoeX/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

