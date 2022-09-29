Nigerian Singer, Chop Boli And Three Others Brutally Murdered, Bodies Mutilated

A Nigerian singer, Chop Boli aka Sempe has reportedly been murdered in a house in Abuja.

It was gathered that the incident happened

In Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

His producer, his producer’s girlfriend and a friend in the house with the singer was also killed.

It was gathered that after been killed, the assailants chopped off their fingers and used their blood to write on the wall.

A friend to the singer who narrated the incident said it wasn’t Chop Boii they came for but he and his friend were in the producer’s house at the wrong time so they were also killed.

Tributes have since be pouring in as friends express shock over the death of the talented singer.



Source: https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/09/28/nigeria-singer-chop-boli-and-three-others-brutally-murdered-bodies-mutilated-photo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related