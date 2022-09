A Nigerian woman argued with a man she bashed his car in the United Kingdom (UK) before she apologized to him, IGBERETV reports.

She denied hitting the car. But the man showed her proofs that she actually hit his car and even insisted on inviting the police to wade into the incident. She eventually appealed to him after she discovered that she couldn’t make a case for herself.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Chmm6keLOyp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

