Nigerian Woman Gives Birth On Turkish Flight To Manchester (Photo)

A Nigerian woman, Ifeoma Nweke Delivers Baby On Manchester Bound Turkish Airline Flight – Turkey Errand Boy

According to the carriers report on Tuesday, A passenger who is a doctor volunteered himself to assist Ifeoma who delivered a girl baby.

The flight which departed Istanbul Havalimani to Manchester UK, was diverted to Vienna International Airport, where paramedics waited for the new mother and baby upon landing.

Ifeoma was on board with her husband.

Make una no vex oo, which citizenship the pikin go come get now

