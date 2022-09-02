Nigerians Under 40 Can No Longer Enter Dubai – Abike Dabiri

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGFusgQ0q1Q

Abike Dabiri, CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would deny entry visas to Nigerians younger than the age of 40.

In a post made on Instagram on Friday morning, Dabiri said only those applying for family visas would not be affected by the new rule.

She referenced a warning she gave on August 4, when she said there were some Nigerians giving the country a bad name in the arab country.

Her post read, “Recall the recent warning issued a while ago.

“The UAE government has now introduced a new visa regime and has stopped issuing tourist visas to persons under the age of 40 years, except for those applying for family visas.

“However, to evade the new visa rules, some applicants request ‘family visas’.

“However, on arrival some travel alone and arrive without family, so they are turned back from the airport. Also, the UAE authorities demand return ticket, valid 6 month bank account statement and a valid residence address.

“There have been quite a number of Nigerian passengers turned back from the UAE airport in the last few weeks.”

In recent weeks, reports of civil unrest caused by Nigerians in Dubai have been rife, and a number of Nigerians have been deported. Some have lamented ill treatment by airport officials and detention at airports.



https://fij.ng/article/fg-nigerians-under-40-can-no-longer-enter-dubai/

