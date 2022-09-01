Nollywood Actress, Victoria Inyama Says 70% Of Peter Obi’s Fans Are ‘Zombidients’

ODION OKONOFUA

August 31, 2022 11:18 PM

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has described seventy percent of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi’s supporters as ‘Zombidients’ and ‘Obi supporters.’

The movie star made this known while reacting to a post shared on Instagram by popular On-Air personality, Daddy Freeze.

Daddy Freeze had taken to his IG page on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, where he categorised the presidential hopeful’s supporters into three categories.

“Peter Obi supporters can be classified into 3 main groups: 1: Obidients: Amazing guys who understand his philosophy and support him passionately.

2: Zombidients: These ones just dey follow Obi cluelessly with their eyes closed as the name suggests,” he wrote.

“3: Obi supporters: A coagulation of Louts and touts lurking online and offline, ready to jump and attack anyone who doesn’t support Obi. Which of these do you fall into? ~FRZ.”

Inyama then took to the comment section of the post where she blasted the supporters of the politician.

“Number 2 and 3 are major 70% Ask what they are supporting him for and no clue ����,” she wrote.

Obi’s candidacy has been warmly received in many quarters, especially by some of your favourite celebrities.

Since the election season began, several Nigerian celebrities have been vocal about not just their choices but also about citizens’ participation in the forthcoming elections.

In July, Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi said his love for the country was pure until Buhari happened.

“I lost my “virginity” under Buhari’s administration…yes!…my love for Nigerian was pure and unbroken until Buhari happened to us in 2015. I can’t recognise my beloved country anymore,” he tweeted.

The comedian has never hidden his dissatisfaction with the style and manner the current administration has managed the affairs of the nation.



https://www.pulse.ng/entertainment/celebrities/victoria-inyama-says-70-of-peter-obis-fans-are-zombidients-and-Obi supporters/cnbekb2

